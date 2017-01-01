Welcome to official home of ERC20
Welcome to official home of ERC20
What is ERC20 token?
Contact: cooperation@erc20.tech
ERC20.token.official@gmail.com
Smart contract ETH Network:
Copyright © ERC20 2017 Belance ink. | All Rights Reserved
Founder Alex Ownagez
What is ERC20 token?
ERC20 Tokens Allocation
Binance
14% ERC20 tokens
HOLDS CEO
Binance Exchange
Vitalik Buterin
13% ERC20 tokens
HOLDS
Founder ETH Network
India Covid Found
2% ERC20 tokens
Team donates to India Covid Crypto Fund
GraysCale invest
Holds 2.000.000 mln ERC20 Tokens
ERC20 Technologies
Contact: cooperation@erc20.tech
ERC20.token.official@gmail.com
Smart contract ETH Network:
Copyright © ERC20 2017 Belance ink. | All Rights Reserved
Founder Alex Ownagez